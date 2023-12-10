Residents of Kamchatka were fined for illegal possession of 3 tons of salmon caviar

Two Russians, father and son, from the city of Elizovo in Kamchatka were ordered to pay fines for illegally storing three tons of salmon caviar without labeling for the purpose of further sale. The cost of fish products amounted to more than four million rubles, reported in the press service of the Kamchatka Territory Prosecutor's Office.

“The court took into account the remorse of the perpetrators for their actions, taking into account the totality of all the circumstances and the position of the state prosecutor, the perpetrators were sentenced to a fine of 300 and 350 thousand rubles,” the message states. Before the execution of the sentence, the men's property was seized.

Previously, the Russian was fined 500 thousand rubles, as he was going to embezzle gold bars worth 19 million rubles. The court also sentenced him to one year of imprisonment in a penal colony.