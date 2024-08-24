Two Russian ship crew members killed in accident in Turkey

Two Russians who were part of the crew of the dry cargo ship Navis 2 have become victims of an accident off the coast of Turkey. How transmits Sabah publication, the cause of the tragedy was presumably gas poisoning in the ship’s hold.

According to journalists, the men in question are 46-year-old Konstantin Martynov and 52-year-old Dmitry Mochalov. At the time of the incident, the ship was anchored at the Çelebi pier in the city of Bandırma in the province of Balikesir.

At the same time, a representative of the company with which the dry cargo ship cooperated noted that both Russians fell into a warehouse manhole. The results of the autopsy are currently awaited, which will also confirm the identities of the victims of the accident. After that, the bodies will be sent to Russia.

