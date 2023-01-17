In Arkhangelsk, two acquaintances will be judged for deceiving a 98-year-old veteran out of 21,000 rubles.

In Arkhangelsk, the court will consider the case of a 27-year-old local resident and his 25-year-old acquaintance from Veliky Novgorod, who deceived a 98-year-old veteran. On Tuesday, January 17, Lente.ru was informed by the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for the Arkhangelsk Region and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

According to the agency, on October 20, 2022, two Russians, under the pretext of urgent and urgent plumbing work to replace pipes, misled a pensioner. They stole 21,000 rubles from her.

On the fact of the incident, a case was initiated under Part 2 of Article 159 (“Fraud committed by a group of persons by prior agreement, causing significant damage to a citizen”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. It is noted that the men pleaded guilty and compensated the damage to the victim.

