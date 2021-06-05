In the Sumy region of Ukraine, two Russians were detained who illegally crossed the border, informs local State Border Guard Service.

Two men, aged 39 and 41, were detained by the border patrol on the morning of 5 June. They swam across the Vorskla River, along which the border passes in this place. With them they had a driver’s license and a backpack with things.

According to the Russians, they were going to Odessa on vacation, and in this way they decided to cross the border due to quarantine restrictions. Both were detained, they face administrative responsibility for illegal border crossing, and a ban on entry to Ukraine for a period of 10 and 5 years, respectively.

The Border Guard Service reports that earlier one of them had already been banned from entering Ukraine for 3 years. According to them, the Russian then made a riot at the Kiev airport “Zhulyany”.