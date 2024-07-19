TASS: Two Russians Sent to Prison in Saudi Arabia for Hajj Fraud

Two Russians have been jailed in Saudi Arabia for fraudulent arrangements for the Hajj, the Saudi Arabian Daily reported. TASS with reference to the head of the Russian Hajj mission, Hizbullah Asuev.

He noted that one of the Russian citizens was detained between Jeddah and Mecca and sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison. The second is in custody, his fate is currently unknown. It is emphasized that both illegally organized the Hajj, forged badges and committed other violations of the law.

Asuyev added that special visas are required to participate in the Hajj. At the same time, many tried to attend the events with only a tourist visa.

“There were more than 500 thousand illegal pilgrims on the territory of Saudi Arabia, 500-700 thousand people. Including from Russia there were also three to four thousand illegals, no one can say for sure,” Asuyev said.

In June, the French news agency AFP reported that more than 1,000 people had died in the heat and crush, noting that more than half of that number were unregistered pilgrims.

Later, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered the suspension of 16 tourism companies’ licenses after it emerged that more than 1,000 people had died in the heat during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.