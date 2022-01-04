After an accident with a sightseeing bus in Belarus, two Russians are in serious condition. This was announced on January 4 by the head physician of the Vitebsk Regional Clinical Hospital Yevgeniy Matusevich.

“There are 42 patients in the hospital. The condition of the patients is stabilized, they are undergoing all the necessary medical measures. Two patients are in serious condition, intensive therapy continues. Some of the patients who have completed all the necessary measures are preparing for discharge, “Matusevich said in a video message that was published in Telegram-channel “Official Ministry of Health”.

An accident involving an excursion bus happened on the eve of 120 km of the M-8 highway. Border of the Russian Federation – Vitebsk – Gomel – border of Ukraine. While overtaking, the Renault driver drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a bus with the Russians in it.

According to previously published data, 41 people were injured in the accident, including one child. One person died, it turned out to be the driver of the vehicle.

The Vitebsk Regional Center for Emergency Medical Aid assured that the Russians injured in the road accident are in a stable condition, there are no fears for their lives. The Russian Ministry of Health assured that the victims are provided with the necessary assistance in full.