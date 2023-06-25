Russian players Barbashev and Tarasenko included in the top best free agents in the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL) published on site top free agents list.

The top includes two Russian hockey players: Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev and New York Rangers forward Vladimir Tarasenko. Their contracts expire in 2023.

Barbashev won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in the 2022/2023 season. The athlete, who joined the team in February 2023, became a two-time trophy winner. He won his first award with the St. Louis Blues in the 2018/2019 season.

Tarasenko was traded to the Rangers from St. Louis also in February 2023. The team was eliminated from the tournament in the first round of the playoffs.

Previously, The Score also offered free agent rankings. In addition to Barbashev and Tarasenko, the Boston Bruins guard Dmitry Orlov was on the list.