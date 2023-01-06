Two workers died in the basement of a residential building in Nizhny Novgorod, falling into a pit with boiling water

In Nizhny Novgorod, two workers fell into a pit of boiling water and scalded to death. About the incident informed State Labor Inspectorate of the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The accident occurred on January 6 at about 3 am while performing emergency work in the basement of a residential building. When the workers went down to the basement to close the valve, a dilapidated wooden staircase broke under them. Men fell into boiling water and died from their burns.

The State Labor Inspectorate said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

At the end of December, two workers were killed in Voskresensk, near Moscow, clearing the roof of a house from snow. Men 42 and 52 years old fell from a height of a five-story building and died on the spot from their injuries.