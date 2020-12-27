The head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov said that from January 1, 2021, two Russian universities will reduce the cost of education by 10%.

In an interview “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” Kravtsov said that due to the transition to a distance education format, students of the Moscow Pedagogical State University and Volgograd Pedagogical University will pay less.

The minister noted that the cost will decrease due to the optimization of expenses, in particular, on utility bills, since it is impossible to reduce the salaries of teachers.

According to Kravtsov, the topic of reducing the cost of education in universities during the coronavirus pandemic was discussed at a large press conference with President Vladimir Putin.

Recall that in November, a draft law was introduced to the State Duma, which implies a reduction in tuition fees for full-time or part-time students of universities, who were transferred to distance learning due to the pandemic.

The head of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Valery Falkov, said earlier that the department is working on the possibility of reducing the cost of distance learning for university students.

According to him, the cost of training should be reduced if it is not possible to guarantee its proper quality.