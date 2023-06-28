Two Russian universities have signed a cooperation agreement with an Argentinean university. This was announced by the head of the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Argentina Olga Muratova on June 27.

“We are confident that the signing of two agreements with one of the largest Argentine universities, Arturo Jauretche National University, which has about 35,000 students, will both make an important contribution to the promotion of Russian education among Argentines and will promote cultural and humanitarian exchange between our countries as a whole, ”translates her words TASS.

The Argentine University has signed agreements with the Ural Federal University and the Ufa University of Science and Technology. The agreements provide for joint research, a double degree program, as well as the exchange of teachers and students.

In addition, at the meeting of the Russian delegation with the rector of the Argentinean university, the possibilities of teaching the Russian language on the basis of the center for the study of foreign languages ​​of the Argentinean university, located in the city of Florencio Varela, were discussed.

Earlier, on May 29, Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov said that the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, together with the Foreign Ministry, was ready to support Russian schools abroad in friendly and unfriendly countries. He added that each friendly African country has a pedagogical university.