The court sent two HSE students from Navalny’s “underground headquarters” to pre-trial detention center

The Basmanny Court of Moscow sent to pre-trial detention two students of the Higher School of Economics, Ivan Trofimov and Alina Olekhnovich, accused of participating in an extremist organization. About it TASS reported the press service of the court.

Thus, the court changed their measure of restraint from house arrest to detention.

The young people, according to the investigation, were members of the “underground headquarters” of Alexei Navalny’s FBK (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; The FBK founded by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia).

The students studied as undergraduates in the Contemporary Art program at the HSE School of Design.