Electricity consumption restrictions introduced in Karachay-Cherkessia and Kabardino-Balkaria

Temporary restrictions on electricity consumption have been introduced in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (KBR) and Karachay-Cherkessia (KCR) due to a failure at the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This was reported “News” with reference to the heads of Russian regions.

“The restoration of the return supply of electricity to consumers is tentatively planned after 22:00,” said the head of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Rashid Temrezov.

In turn, the head of the KBR Kazbek Kokov added that the government of the republic is in touch with colleagues from the Rostov region. He noted that temporary restrictions have been introduced in Nalchik and a number of populated areas.

The failure at the Rostov NPP occurred on the evening of July 16. Rosatom explained that one of the power units of the station automatically disconnected from the network due to problems with the turbogenerator. However, the system responded in accordance with the design algorithms.