In Yekaterinburg, a man wrote a statement against the police, who tied him by the neck to the seat

In Yekaterinburg, two police officers used violence against a detained man. On Thursday, November 3, reports Telegram-Baza channel.

According to the channel, on the night of October 21, employees stopped the car of the victim. They thought the driver was drunk. Then the inspectors decided to take the man to the hospital for a medical examination, but he lost consciousness. The law enforcement officers did not help the driver, but took him by the arms and dragged him to the service car. They put the victim in the front seat and tied him around the neck with seat belts. Soon they reached the Yekaterinburg police department No. 10. Here the officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs twisted the hand of the victim and forced him to go to the duty unit with kicks.

A few days later, the man went to the police with a statement. He said that he was not drunk that night, as he has not drunk alcohol since the spring. But the examination showed one ppm of alcohol. In addition, the victim stated that he could not work after his injuries. Then the officers studied the recordings from the surveillance cameras and recorded the facts of bullying of the applicant. Two law enforcement officers explained that the man had disobeyed them. But now they may face Article 286 (“Abuse of official authority”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.