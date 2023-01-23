In the Voronezh region, a 21-year-old and a 50-year-old police officer died in an accident involving KamAZ

In the Voronezh region, two policemen died in an accident involving KamAZ. This is reported REN TV.

The accident happened on the evening of January 22 in the village of Mitrofanovka. The 21-year-old junior lieutenant, while driving a VAZ, lost control and, having driven into the oncoming lane, crashed into a KamAZ. As a result, an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and his 50-year-old colleague, who was in the passenger seat, died on the spot.

The incident is under investigation. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Earlier it was reported that in the Moscow region, a drunk policeman from Biryulyovo caused a fatal accident on the M4 Don highway.