A motorboat with people capsized on the Vilyui River in Yakutia, two people died

In Yakutia, a motor boat capsized on the Vilyui River, with three people on board. About it became known REN TV.

According to the channel, two people died – rescuers found the bodies of two men aged 69 and 70. They are looking for a third passenger of a motor boat – he is 68 years old.

The bodies of Russian pensioners were found on Sunday, November 6. Law enforcement officers became aware of the incident the day before.

Currently, the air temperature in Yakutia is about minus 20 degrees in the daytime, the water temperature is less than ten degrees Celsius.

Earlier in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Piranha airboat capsized in the area where the Kantegir River flows into the Sayano-Shushenskoye reservoir. As a result, three people died, the boat capsized while overcoming the ice jam.