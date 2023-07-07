Russian gymnasts Arina and Ksenia Yunyashins moved to the Turkish national team

Russians Arina and Ksenia Yunyashins moved to the Turkish rhythmic gymnastics team. About it TASS said Valery Starkin, President of the Federation of Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics of the Penza Region.

According to him, the 14-year-old sisters left the country because of their mother, who decided to move to Turkey for permanent residence last fall. “Ksenia performed here in an individual program, Arina in group exercises. But they did not appear in any lists of the national teams, ”Starkin said.

The functionary noted that the transition of the Yunyashins to the Turkish national team is not a loss for Russian rhythmic gymnastics. “These are athletes of the fourth or fifth echelon and were not considered as candidates for the Russian national teams. But the girls are not bad for this age, ”Starkin added.

On July 7, the Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championship starts in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Yunyashins will perform as part of the Turkish national team in group exercises.

On July 6, Svetlana Zhurova, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and Olympic champion in speed skating, proposed punishing Russian athletes who change citizenship in the current situation. “My colleagues and I need to think about this, namely about legislative restrictions. I mean prohibiting the return of Russian citizenship to those who first changed it intentionally, ”said Zhurova.