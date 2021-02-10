Films “Dear Comrades!” and “Gunda” by Russian directors Andrei Konchalovsky and Viktor Kosakovsky were shortlisted for the Oscar of the American Film Academy. Interfax.

The painting “Dear Comrades!”, Which tells about the shooting of a workers’ demonstration in Novocherkassk in 1962, was nominated for the Foreign Feature Film nomination.

At the end of January, the tape was included in the Oscar long-list along with 92 more films. Previously, this film received a special jury prize at the 77th Venice Film Festival, and also won an award at the 56th Chicago International Film Festival.

The documentary film “Gunda” entered the short list “in the corresponding nomination. This is a black and white film, in which no people appear and no human speech sounds, showing observations of the life of Gunda pig and her piglets.

Recall that the presentation of the Oscar in 2021 was postponed from February 28 to April 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of the nominees for the award will take place on March 15.