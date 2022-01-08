Two Russian films – “Ghostly White” by director Maria Ignatenko and “Nearby” by Tamara Dondurei – took part in the 51st International Film Festival in Rotterdam. This was reported on January 8 at website Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.

Ghost White, which will premiere in Rotterdam, tells the story of a difficult life during the Nazi occupation, when the protagonist has to choose whose side he is. The film is included in the main competition program of the Tiger Competition of the festival.

The debut film by Dondurei “Ryadom” has been selected for the Bright Future competition program. The film tells about a generation of 30-year-olds, intelligent, lost and living in the illusion of absolute choice.

The head of the Ministry of Culture Olga Lyubimova noted the talent of the filmmakers and their teams, as well as their amazing ideas.

“In Rotterdam, the jury will see traditionally deep domestic works about the past and the present, complex topics in which are revealed in a completely graceful artistic language,” she said.

Rotterdam International Film Festival – annually held in the Dutch city in late January and early February. He is one of the flagships of independent auteur cinema. The Rotterdam Festival is one of the largest and most significant film festivals in the world. In 2022, the film forum will be held from January 26 to February 6.

On December 21, it became known that the Russian short-length cartoon by Anton Dyakov “BoxBallet” was included in the Oscar shortlist. A total of 15 films are presented in the Best Animated Short Film category.

At the same time, it became known that Kira Kovalenko’s picture “Unclenching his fists” could not be included in the list of 15 films that would be nominated for an Oscar in the nomination “Best Foreign Language Film”.