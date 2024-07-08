Corvettes Rezkiy and Gromkiy left Vladivostok for exercises in the Asia-Pacific region

The corvettes Rezkiy and Gromkiy have left Vladivostok to participate in exercises in the Asia-Pacific region (APR). This was reported by the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet, their statement is quoted by RIA News.

“As part of the upcoming combat training events, the corvettes Rezkiy and Gromkiy will conduct a series of exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, including searching for and destroying submarines of a simulated enemy,” the navy reported.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed a protest to the Japanese Embassy over the planned joint military exercises with Germany and Spain near the island of Hokkaido.

Earlier, on June 21, the Japanese embassy in Moscow reported that the country was concerned about the development of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.