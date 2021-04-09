A spacecraft with two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut took off on Friday for the International Space Station on a mission that commemorates the 60th anniversary of the sending of the first man into space, the Soviet Yuri Gagarin.

The Soyuz rocket with the Russian-American crew departed from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome (Kazakhstan).

For the occasion, the launcher was decorated with the white and blue profile of Gagarin, its illustrious predecessor, whose legendary flight dates back to April 12, 1961.

About nine minutes after takeoff, the Soyuz, named for the occasion Gagarin, separated smoothly at an altitude of about 200 km.

Oleg Novitski and Piotr Dubrov, from the Russian agency Roscosmos, and Mark Vande Hei, from NASA, they will stay six months on the International Space Station.

During the traditional press conference prior to the trip, they assured that they will celebrate, on April 12, the achievements of their illustrious predecessor. “We will celebrate it together,” said 43-year-old Piotr Dubrov, who is embarking on his first space mission. “And we will work hard!”

Every year Russia commemorates the anniversary of Gagarin’s flight with great devotion and enormous pride, and flowers are laid on the many monuments in the country in his memory.

On Friday, the three men took off from Baikonur, like Gagarin, but from a different launch pad than their own. This is being modified, at least until 2023, to be able to receive a new generation of Soyuz rockets.

Gagarin’s mission, which lasted 108 minutes, was a great victory for the Soviet Union in its space race with the United States.

The crew salutes before taking off. AFP photo

The cosmonaut, upon his return to Earth, was used by Soviet propaganda until his tragic death in a plane crash under dark circumstances, in 1968.

Although they take advantage of a wealth of experience and reliable equipment, such as the legendary Soyuz, which dates from Soviet times, Russia has difficulties to innovate and has suffered several technical problems in recent missions, as well as financing problems and corruption.

Last year, it also lost its monopoly on travel to the ISS and now competes with SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company. A new reality that could mean a lack of income for Roscosmos, which until now invoiced several million dollars to NASA for each place to the ISS.

Space X’s next mission to the ISS will take off on April 22 from Florida.