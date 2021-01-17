Two of the five teenagers who ran away from a reception center in Santa Maria on Friday were found by police at a party in Palma in the early hours of Sunday morning. Four of the five had tested positive for coronavirus.

Officers from the National Police and Palma police’s ‘Alazán’ unit, which was set up to handle specific breaches of coronavirus restrictions such as illegal parties, went to an address in the Es Pil-lari district, having been advised that an illegal party was taking place. Two of the five teenagers – two 14-year-old girls – were among those in the house, which is a sheltered property, ie one operated by social services for minors in care.

The two girls were taken by ambulance to the center in Santa Maria. Two of three boys remain unaccounted for, the fifth teenager having turned himself in on Saturday. He told police that the other three were somewhere in Palma.

The Council of Mallorca’s Institute of Social Affairs says that the teenagers had completed their quarantine on the day that they ran away, indicating that they were no longer active coronavirus cases.