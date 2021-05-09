Air-raid sirens sounded in the city of Ashkelon in southern Israel, after which it became known that two missiles were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, one of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

“Two missiles were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, one of them was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system,” the Israeli army’s press service said in a statement.

On the morning of May 9, it became known that the Israel Defense Forces struck a military post of the Palestinian movement Hamas in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, thereby responding to the launch of a rocket through the country.

On April 24, Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted a missile fired from the Gaza Strip in the area of ​​the city of Sderot. A day earlier, three missiles were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, one of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. The next day, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tank struck a military position of the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the enclave fired five more rockets into Israel.

In total, the radicals from the Gaza Strip fired 36 missiles at Israeli territory from the evening of April 23 to the morning of April 24, the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted six of them, the rest exploded in uninhabited areas. In response, the Israeli army struck a number of Hamas military installations in the sector.

On the night of April 24, there was the most powerful rocket attack on Israel since February 2020, when about 80 shells were fired at the Jewish state per day.