Katyusha bombing
- Officials in Iraqi Kurdistan told Reuters that the two missiles landed near the vicinity of the Khor Mor gas field in the Sulaymaniyah region.
- They have not yet reported any damage or casualties.
- Local media reported that a security force rushed to the scene shortly after the attack and opened an investigation.
- It added that the two Katyusha rockets were fired from a nearby location in Tuz Khurmato district.
- Video footage from inside the field workers’ residence showed sirens sounding.
- Management has asked employees to stay in safe rooms.
- This gas field has been subject to missile attacks in the past.
