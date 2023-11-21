Sunglasses, cap, mask and an anti-reflective vest. The uniform of a professional robber. Two, specifically. Those who attacked the bank branches of the Madrid municipalities of Leganés and Torrejón de la Calzada. In the security camera images of the robbery in Torrejón de la Calzada, which occurred in August, you can see how they enter with a firm step, make their way through the dozen customers who were queuing and go straight to their objective. While one of them takes an employee to the safe to get the loot, the other keeps the rest of the people who were in the branch at that time tied up and leaning against the wall. He swings around as if to pass the time while he waits for his sidekick. Afterwards, they leave the place, with the money in a black backpack. A textbook bank robbery.

The Civil Guard began taking samples to discover who was hiding behind those masks. The security cameras around the bank gave them the first clues; they observed that they had left the place in a car parked nearby. The robbers had to have experience in this type of coup. They had tied the customers and workers with zip ties on both their hands and feet while they put the money into the backpack. They did not appear nervous despite having a dozen hostages in front of them. They were dangerous because they had used a gun in the attack and had not hesitated to threaten their victims with it. They left that branch with 183,000 euros.

Months later, this November, they repeated the operation in Leganés. It was then when the Civil Guard and the National Police began to work side by side. A joint team from the Violent Robbery group of the Civil Guard, Group XIII of the Provincial Brigade of the National Police and the Local Police Station of the National Police of Parla got to work and it did not take them long to obtain results.

From this second assault they took 350,000 euros. Two very profitable jobs that would end up being expensive. Both security forces exchanged information and put the name of two main suspects on the table. During all that time they had taken all possible precautionary measures, but they were not enough. They changed addresses, used false identities and even traveled to Morocco for a few seasons to try to cover their tracks.

But the truth is that his traces were very difficult to erase. A long criminal career put them in the sights of the agents. Between the two, they had more than 103 records and arrests for crimes related to property and road safety. The youngest is 29 years old and the oldest is 57. When the operation bore fruit and those involved were arrested, one of them was notified of this arrest in prison, where he was for other pending cases with justice.

The investigation also led the agents to an illegal workshop located in Parla, which the two detainees frequented and where they provided support for their robberies. In fact, the person in charge of this illicit business was also arrested as a collaborator for providing them with vehicles to escape from the branches after carrying out the attacks.

