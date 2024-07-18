The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued an administrative closure decision against the establishment “Bangla Snack Restaurant LLC” which holds commercial license number (CN-4739725), and another administrative closure decision against the establishment “Darbar Express Restaurant” which holds commercial license number (CN-1423893), both of which are located in the Al Mafraq Industrial Area in Abu Dhabi, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant thereto, as well as for their danger to public health.

The Authority explained that the Food Control Report stated that the administrative closure decision against the first facility came as a result of the facility violating food safety requirements due to the repetition of high-risk items that have a direct impact on food safety, as lack of temperature control during the display of food items and poor hygiene levels on floors and surfaces in contact with food were observed, as well as failure to wear protective clothing (head cover and gloves), in addition to detecting ready-made food exposed and at an inappropriate temperature.

The Authority also explained that according to the food control report, the reasons for the administrative closure decision against the second facility were the repetition of a number of violations, including the failure of those in charge of the facility to maintain the cleanliness of equipment (refrigerators) and failure to provide training certificates for food handlers. The violations included displaying ready-to-serve food at inappropriate temperatures, in addition to failure to maintain the cleanliness of floors, shelves and surfaces in contact with food, and failure to wear protective clothing (head cover and gloves) in the preparation area.

The Authority confirmed that the administrative closure order against the two establishments will continue as long as its reasons exist, as either of them may be allowed to practice the activity again after correcting the situation, fulfilling all the requirements necessary to practice the activity, and removing the reasons for the violation.

The Authority indicated that the closure and detection of the observed violations come within the framework of inspection efforts aimed at enhancing the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments comply with food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments, regardless of their nature and food products, are subject to periodic inspection by the Authority’s inspectors to ensure their compliance with food safety requirements.

The Authority called on the public to communicate with it and report any violations detected in any food facility or when there is any doubt about the contents of the food item by calling the Abu Dhabi Government’s toll-free number 800555 so that the Authority’s inspectors can take the necessary action to ensure safe and healthy food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.