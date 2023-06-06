In the Nizhny Novgorod region, two people died as a result of alcohol poisoning. On Tuesday, June 6, Izvestia correspondent Oleg Murashev said.

He also added that three more victims are in serious condition. Specialists of the toxicological department are fighting for their lives.

According to the journalist, the day before, an operational headquarters was organized in the Nizhny Novgorod region, which included employees of the regional Ministry of Health and Rospotrebnadzor.

It was found that several local residents needed help after drinking alcohol. In this regard, representatives of the Investigative Committee and the prosecutor’s office carefully check warehouses with alcoholic products, special attention is paid to supplies from the Ulyanovsk region.

On June 5, it was reported that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Nizhny Novgorod Region opened a criminal case on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, after the first cases of surrogate alcohol poisoning were recorded in the region.

Earlier that day, the Minister of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, David Melik-Guseinov, said that several residents of the region were poisoned by surrogate alcohol, and there were deaths. The preliminary reason for the incident, he called the content of ethylene glycol in the composition of drinks.

At the same time, it became known about cider poisoning in several regions of Russia. As it turned out, the victims drank the drink “Mr. Cider”.

The death toll in the Ulyanovsk region has reached 16, among the victims – two minors and one pregnant woman. According to the latest data, the total number of poisoned people in the region has increased to 49 people.

In the Samara region, two people died, seven went to hospitals. In addition, in Udmurtia, they announced the poisoning of two people who are in critical condition.