Two local residents accused of committing terrorist attacks will be convicted in Melitopol

In Melitopol, the court will consider the case of two local residents accused of committing terrorist attacks. This was reported to Lente.ru by the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the agency, in September 2022, the defendants joined the terrorist community. One of the goals of this community was to disrupt the holding of a referendum on the withdrawal of the Zaporozhye region from Ukraine and joining Russia as a subject of the Russian Federation.

The accused, together with unknown persons, used explosive devices that set off in the administrative building of the polling station. No harm done.

The FSB officers in the Zaporozhye region revealed the crime. On the fact of what happened, a case was initiated under paragraphs “a, c” of part 2 of article 205 (“A terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior agreement, which caused significant property damage”), part 3 of article 223.1 (“Illegal manufacture of an explosive device committed by an organized group persons by prior agreement”) and Part 4 of Article 222.1 (“Illegal acquisition, storage of explosives and explosive devices committed by an organized group”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.