with video/updateThe asylum seekers’ center in Middelburg was evacuated on Saturday morning due to a major fire. The second upper floors are not habitable for the time being. Two residents of the azc have been arrested on suspicion of arson, the police reported. The suspects are a 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old man. They are heard by the police.
