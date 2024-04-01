To organize the retake of the Unified State Exam (USE), two reserve days will be allocated. On April 1, the head of Rosobrnadzor, Anzor Muzaev, spoke about this during a meeting of the Federation Council (SF) Committee on Science, Education and Culture.

Speaking about the deadlines for retaking the Unified State Exam, he noted that at first Rosobrnadzor thought about one day, but, according to the regions, it is difficult to take the exam within this period, since confusion may arise in the technical processing.

“We came to the conclusion that two additional reserve days will be added,” Muzaev said.

Before this, on March 6, Muzaev reported that in 2024, school graduates will be able to retake the Unified State Exam in one subject of their choice with the first result canceled. At the same time, initially there was talk about the appearance of this opportunity a little later – in June of this year.

On February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to the Federal Assembly, proposed giving this opportunity to graduates of educational institutions. He noted that the Unified State Examination mechanism must be improved. In this regard, he proposed giving graduates the opportunity to retake one subject of their choice before the end of the university admissions campaign. On April 1, he instructed the government to take measures to ensure that the possibility of retaking one of the subjects is provided for at the legislative level.