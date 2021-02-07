Dubai (Union)

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project has attracted more global scientific interest, with the American University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Arizona publishing detailed reports on the UAE project to explore Mars «The Hope Probe», the first project led by an Arab country to explore planets, considering it a pioneering contribution to serve the scientific community Global and human knowledge.

The global interest in the Hope Probe is an indication of the leadership of the scientific mission undertaken by the UAE to explore Mars, and it clearly reflects the growing role of the UAE in international forums and its contribution to providing knowledge and science to serve humanity.

American Colorado Boulder: A new generation of Emirati scientists is born

According to a scientific report published by the University of Colorado Boulder website, the UAE project to explore Mars aims to inspire and prepare generations of Emirati engineers, scientists and capabilities and provide them with the necessary opportunities and knowledge to enrich human knowledge and work towards a promising future for all.

The report sheds light on the most difficult stage in the historic Al-Amal probe journey, which is represented in 27 minutes in which the probe reduces its speed from 121,000 km / hour to 18,000 km / hour, and enters the capture orbit around Mars on February 9, 2021, to start afterwards. His scientific missions to collect data about the planet’s atmosphere.

“One of the goals of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, is to stimulate youth and enhance scientific capabilities, especially in the field of space sciences,” said the report, according to His Excellency Sarah Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Emirates Space Agency. We have seen a paradigm shift in the aspirations of our students in the UAE. We have also seen great interest in the project at the regional level. ”

“The Hope Probe will be able to provide a comprehensive study of the climate of Mars and present it for the first time to the scientific complex,” said Dr. Daniel Baker, director of the Atmospheric and Space Physics Laboratory at the University of Colorado Boulder. The report mentioned a set of technical details about the process of entering the Hope probe into the capture orbit around Mars, and how it will perform this process automatically and without any human intervention by burning about half of the fuel on board the probe during entry to slow it enough to capture it in orbit.

“We are fortunate to be working on this project, and everything looks very good at the moment,” Pete Weinel, of the University of Colorado, was quoted as saying during a recent press conference.

“The probe can fly over a specific geographical spot on the surface of the planet and study the atmosphere over it at different times of the day,” the report cited a statement by Professor David Breen, a researcher in the laboratory and associate professor of astrophysics and planetary sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder.

American “Arizona”: unprecedented information

In turn, the Arizona State University website published a detailed report on the UAE project to explore Mars, the Hope Probe, indicating that the Hope Probe, the first project led by an Arab country to explore planets, will reach Mars orbit next Tuesday, and will provide an unprecedented comprehensive picture of the atmosphere. Mars, and the probe will spend one Martian year (about two years on Earth) orbiting the red planet to collect important scientific data.

The Arizona State University website quoted Imran Sharaf, director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, as saying: “The proximity of the probe to its orbit around Mars culminates in a six-year development journey during which the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team cooperated with knowledge partners. This period represents a fast timeframe according to Standards for similar planetary exploration missions.

The website quoted Philip Christensen, professor and specialist in planetary science at Arizona State University: “Working with Emirati scientists and engineers on their first planet exploration mission was a wonderful new experience for us. They added a great deal of excitement and enthusiasm to the project, and it was a pleasure working with them. ”

The report touched on the scientific instruments that were specially designed for this task, including the infrared spectroscope, which will provide a unique view of the lower and middle layers of the atmosphere of Mars, and will measure the distribution of dust particles and ice clouds while tracking the movement of steam and heat through the atmosphere.

The Hope probe is expected to reach Mars orbit on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, after its launch 7 months ago, to collect unprecedented scientific data over a single Martian year equivalent to 687 Earth-calendar days in its orbit around the Red Planet.