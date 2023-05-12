Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Laigueglia beach on the Ligurian Riviera. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/belinchephoto

Where are the most beautiful beaches in Italy? In 2023, two regions clear up. A particularly large number of “Blue Flags” were awarded here.

Rome – Summer vacation is getting closer for many. And in 2023, too, some Germans will be drawn to the country of longing south of Austria. Italy attracts with summer temperatures, world-famous cuisine and dreamlike beaches on the Mediterranean. But not all beaches are the same – and there is nothing more annoying than when a holiday in Italy, some of which is expensive, is marred by unsightly spiaggia.

To prevent this, tourists and locals alike can use the “Blue Flags” as a guide. With these, the most beautiful and cleanest beaches by the sea, inland waterways and marinas are awarded annually. The award is presented annually in cooperation with the Danish NGO FEE (Foundation for Environmental Education) and its offshoot in Italy. The Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Higher Institute of Health are also involved.

The most beautiful beaches in Italy: The “Blue Flags” have been established

This is an eco-label for sustainable tourism, which is awarded to beaches, among other things. Over the years, the “Blue Flag” has become one of the most important awards for tourism and cities by the sea.

Environmental management, quality of service, safety and water quality, for example, are included in the strict evaluation catalogue. For example, the functionality of sewage treatment plants, waste disposal, the maintenance of municipal facilities, but also the extent to which there is unrestricted access to the sea are evaluation criteria.

In order to have a chance of being awarded a “Blue Flag”, however, the communities have to undergo a complex application process. In this respect, not all beaches participate. The municipalities awarded the “Blue Flag” currently represent about a quarter of all Italian beaches, explains the President of FEE Italia, Claudia Mazza, of the Republica.

Italy’s most beautiful beaches: 458 sea entrances will be awarded in 2023

The places or cities are then awarded, but some of them participate with several beaches. In 2023, around 226 coastal cities were awarded, but 458 beaches were taken into account. First of all: The general number of awarded beaches in Italy increased again this year. Last year there were 210 communities and 427 beaches.

Because of the newly listed beaches, the report has been postponed Republica after in 2023 also the ranking of the regions. Most Liguria can show “Blue Flags”.: 34. Two new beaches were added here, Laigueglia and Sori. This puts Liguria at the top by a wide margin.

The example of Laigueglia shows the importance of the “Blue Flags”: After 21 years, the place is back in the ranking. Mayor Roberto Sasso Dal Verme explained the Republicawhy: “We have created a new wastewater treatment system with the support of the University of Genoa and after three years of monitoring”.

“Blue Flags” in Italy: The regions at a glance

It is followed by Apulia in southern Italy with 22 “Blue Flags”. Here four new municipalities were added: Gallipoli, the Tremiti Islands, Leporano and Vieste. This is followed by Tuscany and Campania, each with 19 flags. A flag each was added here with San Mauro Cilento and the Lagoon of Orbetello. Calabria also has 19 flags with 2 new flags (Rocca Imperiale and Catanzaro). The other regions:

Brands: 18 flags – new: Porto San Giorgio

Sardinia: 15

Abruzzo: 14

Sicily: 11

Lazio: 10th

South Tyrol: 10

Emilia-Romagna: 9 – Cattolica loses its flag. Gatteo will receive an award for this in 2023.

Veneto: 9th

Basilicata: 5th

Piedmont: 5 – new: San Maurizio d’Opaglio and Verbania

Lombardy: 3 – new: Sirmione and Toscano Maderno

Friuli Venezia Giulia: 2nd

Molise: 2 – new: Termoli

While the award is also a way for many places to attract new tourists, some places in Italy are now vehemently opposed to mass tourism – and are enacting strict rules in some cases.