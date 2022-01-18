Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi set two new Guinness World Records records during the winter season celebrations, for the largest number of participants in coloring a giant painting and the largest number of signatures on a greeting card. Guests of all ages participated, enjoying the festive atmosphere and spending fun times with the most beautiful games, entertainment facilities, shows and special events.

Al Hassan Kaabous Al Zaabi, Vice President of Operational Affairs at Farah Experiences, said: “We are delighted to once again participate with Guinness World Records, and set two new world records, with the participation of our guests, families and friends, in a new achievement added to the series of distinguished achievements made by Yas theme parks. We are committed to providing the best events and entertainment experiences that allow families to spend unforgettable times, with a package of seasonal offers and experiences.

Using a variety of crayons, the guests participated in coloring a giant painting that included a number of artworks that embody the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi celebrations and its exceptional facilities, to set a new record for the largest number of participants coloring a giant painting. The destination succeeded in setting a world record with the participation of 4,826 guests, and breaking the previous record, which was recorded with the participation of 2,462 participants. Guests who flocked to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi from all over the country celebrated the joy of the season and spent special times with the most beautiful live entertainment during the “Winter in the Streets of Italy” celebration.

At Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, guests wrote their greetings on a giant card to set a world record for the largest number of signatures on a greeting card, breaking the previous record of 16,707 people. The destination has set a world record with 20,482 entries during the winter season, and has turned into a winter wonderland.