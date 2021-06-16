The Fed leaves interest rates unchanged. The cost of money remains unchanged between 0 and 0.25%.

The US central bank expects two increases in interest rates by the end of 2023. This is what emerges from the so-called dot plots, the tables that accompany the final statement of the Fed meeting.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve, expects US GDP to increase by 7% in 2021, more than 6.5% of the previous estimate, and to rise by 3.3. % in 2022, as per the latest forecast. As for unemployment, it is seen at 4.5% in 2021, as it was three months ago, and at 3.8% in 2022.

The US central bank leaves the asset purchase plan unchanged at $ 120 billion a month.