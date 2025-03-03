

In this analysis of the “seven magnificent” of Wall Street -apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta Platforms (Facebook), Nvidia and Tesla- I will establish two key purchase prices to evaluate its potential in the current market cycle.

The first responds to a consolidative scenario similar to that seen between July and August 2024, whose peak was the strong settlement of August 5. The second purchase price would respond to a deeper corrective process, but that would continue to fit within the upward trend initiated in October 2022 by the Nasdaq 100. In this scenario, the falls could precisely seek the minimum of August 5, which coincide with a setback of 38.2% of fibonacci of the entire rise from 2022 to the maximum prior to the emergence of Deepsek.

It is not about being pessimistic, but about defining the threshold that separates a simple correction of a possible change in trend. While the market respects that second level of purchase, the upward trend that was born in October 2022 will remain standing. However, losing those minimums would open the door to a more bearish stage, which in the worst case could be a replica to live between 2021 and 2022, when Nasdaq 100 came to fall 38% from its historical maximums. In this case The main technological index would seek 15,000/14,000 pointsbut I don’t want to call the bad weather …

Apple

Apple is the leader on consumption devices. The first purchase price is located in the 220 dollarswhich are the minimums that stopped the falls last January. If Apple’s shares yield that support, it is very likely that the falls are directed to look for the minimum of August 5 in the 196 dollarswhich would be the second purchase price.

Microsoft

Microsoft is the software and cloud giant, with Azure and its alliance with OpenAi consolidating it as a reference in artificial intelligence.

To find the first purchase price I am in favor of looking for the level that would mean to replicate the fall that the title suffered during last July and August, which led to Microsoft shares of the 468 at $ 385. This would take body if the fall of recent weeks deepens up to 370-375 dollars.

The second purchase price would not find it until 310 dollarswhose reach would be a correction of 61.80% of Fibonacci of the entire upward trend since the minimum of 2022.

Amazon

Amazon is the dominant in electronic and logistics commerce. Your cloud business with AWS is still its largest growth engine.

In the case of Amazon the first purchase price is located around 200-205 dollarswhose scope is an adjustment of 23.60% Fibonacci of the entire bullish trend that was born in the minimum of 2023. The second purchase price is found in the 180 dollarswhich is a support that should not lose if we want to continue trusting in a continuity within that upward trend in recent years.

Alphabet

The first purchase price that would seem an excellent opportunity to buy Alphabet shares is located in the 160 dollars. Reaching that support would involve an exact replica of the fall of July and last August and, in addition, the 160 dollars are the adjustment level of 38.20% of Fibonacci of the entire bullish trend that was born in the minimum of 2022.

The second purchase price would be in the minimum last August in the 147.50 dollarswhose reach would have corrected nothing more and nothing less than half of the entire increase from the minimum of 2022.

Goal

Meta Platforms dominates social networks with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, monetizing its huge user base with digital advertising. His commitment to generative AI and metaverso seeks to redefine interaction in the digital world.

The first purchase and support price whose scope would invite to consider buying metal shares is located in the 585 dollarswhich are the minimum of this year. A fall to this environment would be very likely if Meta loses the bullish guideline that runs for the 640 dollars, which was reached last week.

The second purchase price would be in the 490-500 dollarswhose scope would be a correction of 38.20% of Fibonacci of the entire bullish trend that initiated the title in the minimum of 2022 from 88 dollars.

Nvidia

I have been insisting that Nvidia shares will not take away the risk of ending up looking for the support zone of 100 dollars while an eventual rise does not cause the overcom 150-153.40 dollars.

In the short term the rise in the quotation of Nvidia has been braking not at those maximum but at the top of the wide hole that opened after ODEEEK went on stage: in the $ 143. Therefore, nothing has changed in Nvidia and I continue to resist canceling the bearish risk of attending a decrease in 90-100 dollarswhose reach would mean attending a replica of the earthquake last August. So far I would not buy Nvidia shares. The second purchase price, in the case of losing $ 90, would be located in the 65 dollars.

Tesla

More than an automaker, it is a technology and energy company, with its software of autonomous driving and batteries as key bets.

The strong fall that Tesla’s price has suffered during the last weeks has led to the title to correct 61.80% of Fibonacci of the entire previous rise that had led to the title of 139 to 488 dollars, after reaching 273 dollars last Friday. In the 250-275 dollars There is the first purchase price. The second purchase price would not appear until 185 dollars.