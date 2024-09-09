Mexico City.- Pumas lost this week two of the players who achieved promotion to the team in 1962; Jorge Gaitán and Alfredo “Tito” Zenteno.

Zenteno died on September 2 and Gaitán on the 7th of this month.

Both were starters in the team that beat Cataluña 5-1 on January 9, 1962, and thus signed Club Universidad’s move to the First Division. After this feat, the team was never relegated and gradually grew to become one of the greats of the Top Circuit.

“Tito” Zenteno studied Chemical Engineering at UNAM and played as a left back on the field.

Gaitán graduated as an architect and always played as a midfielder. He worked under the orders of Juan José Díaz Infante to build the facilities of the Cantera. Alongside Víctor Manuel González Dávila “La Borrega” they were part of the group of engineers and architects who shaped the Pumas’ home on Totonacas Street. Zenteno and Gaitán were also part of the Peña Los Fraternos that met every month to celebrate the pride of being Pumas, in order to share the club’s stories with the new generations. They were also members of the team. Of the team that was promoted to Pumas, only five survive; Alfredo Echávarri, Guillermo Vázquez, José “Espátula” Rodríguez, Lorenzo García and Carlos Gutiérrez. Club Universidad published the obituaries of the death of its historic players and offered prayers for the eternal rest of Zenteno and Gaitán.