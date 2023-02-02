The Ministry of Defense of Germany reported 12 injured in the collision of two Puma infantry fighting vehicles at a military training ground

Two Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) collided during an exercise at a military training ground in Saxony-Anhalt in Germany, 12 people were injured. About it informed press service of the German Ministry of Defense.

According to the Bundeswehr, the accident occurred at the German Army Combat Training Center at the Kolbitz-Letzlinger Heide training ground at about 11:30 am (13:30 Moscow time). One of the injured soldiers was seriously wounded, the department added.

The injured were immediately provided with medical assistance. The seriously injured man was taken by helicopter to a regional hospital.

The military police arrived at the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the accident.

Earlier, the Bundestag deputies accused the military leadership of Germany of concealing data about the malfunction of military equipment. So, during the planned exercises in December 2022, 18 Puma infantry fighting vehicles failed. It is noted that the Bundeswehr did not send them for maintenance, which was required by the equipment, although the vehicles were put into service with the NATO bloc.