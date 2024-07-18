GSD has unveiled the ranking of best-selling games in Europe physical and digital format of the first half of 2024This is a rather peculiar top 10, as eight positions are occupied by titles released in 2023 or earlier, while only two games came out this yearone of which is a remaster, by the way, namely Helldivers 2 and The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered.

So let’s talk about two PlayStation console exclusives. Helldivers 2, available on both PS5 and PC, is in second place, right behind EA Sports FC 24which confirms itself as a box office champion. The Last of Part II: Remastered is currently only available on PS5 (but it is very likely to debut on PC) and is positioned in tenth place. The rest of the ranking includes the usual well-known names, such as GTA 5, Hogwarts Legacy and Red Dead Redemption 2, respectively in fourth, fifth and sixth place. There is also Fallout 4which, driven by the success of the Amazon TV series, took seventh place.