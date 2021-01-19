The new building has a fully automated system that mixes and grinds the ingredients. The product is then shaped into pellets. Thanks to digitized processes, every step is fully documented and traceable. “That guarantees uncompromising safety,” says Sommer, who studied mechanical engineering.

Oliver Busch is the project manager responsible for the spray dryer in the Industrial Chemicals division. Among other things, the new plant produces reducing agents that are used in high-quality paints. The agents enable a chemical reaction in which many small molecules (monomers) combine to form large molecules (polymers).

In the high-tech system, which costs 7 million euros, aqueous suspensions and emulsions are dried into micro-granules – this makes products more stable and easier to process. Busch has given the system a nickname: “We call the dryer Goliath – it has a capacity of 5,000 tons per year, so it can process three times as much as its two predecessors.” The 51-year-old has been working at Brüggemann for over two decades. Sommer (55) has been with the company even longer: he has been with the family company founded in 1868 for 26 years, which not only produces specialty chemicals but also alcohols.

The project manager as a communication hub

The fact that the two get on well cannot be overlooked – and sometimes one of them ends the other’s sentences. Regular exchange is important to them, their offices are only separated by a hallway, and brief meetings at the coffee machine are part of everyday work. “Now with sufficient distance because of Corona,” says Michael Sommer. The fact that the new production facilities – incidentally the largest investments in the company’s history – were inaugurated on schedule in autumn 2020 makes them both proud: “It is a good feeling to be able to contribute to the further development of the company,” says Busch. “It is a clear commitment to the location, secures jobs and creates new ones”, adds Sommer.

Years passed from the conception of the system to its implementation. Now the tasks for the duo have changed: Production managers are now responsible for operations. But Busch and Sommer, as technical project managers, are responsible for maintenance: “We actually optimize from the very first day of production,” says Busch, a trained chemical technician who also studied chemical engineering.

The most important thing at work? “Talk, talk, talk,” says Busch. The project managers see themselves as the focal point of communication – and are therefore constantly on the move. The tour through the production is part of it: “It helps if we are the contact person directly on site.”