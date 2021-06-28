Barcelona’s squad for next season is still a puzzle to put together. Despite the fact that a first phase of remodeling of the team has been completed with the signings of Memphis, Emerson, Eric Garcia and Kun Agüero, there are many unknowns to be solved, especially with regard to the outputs. But beyond what affects the market, there are two unknowns that depend on nursing and that affect two pieces that in theory are fixed in the equipment it has Koeman in mind: Ter Stegen and Ansu Fati.

Both players are in the process of recovering from their respective injuries and that will undoubtedly condition the team that starts Koeman’s second project.

The German goalkeeper underwent surgery on May 20 in Malmoe, Sweden, where the doctor Håkan Alfredson He underwent a therapeutic procedure on the patellar tendon in his right knee.

The German goalkeeper is expected to be back to train at the same pace as his teammates by mid-August, just as LaLiga begins. It is assumed that the preseason will be lost So everything points to the fact that he could not defend the Blaugrana framework until the championship has already started, probably after the planned stoppage of selections after the second day.

This injury leaves the coach and the Blaugrana technical secretariat in a dilemma, because Everything indicates that his substitute, the Brazilian Neto Murara, will abandon the discipline of Barça tired of not having minutes.

Therefore, either it is time to place the definitive trust in the young Iñaki Peña or Arnau Tenas, that last season they alternated in the trips of the first team or to go to the market to look for an already veteran goalkeeper and with guarantees who accepts to be substituted when the German recovers.

In the case of the Spanish international striker, the hope is that he can start the preseason, but his form is unknown. that has doctors and technicians in suspense at the Camp Nou.