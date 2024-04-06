Gladkov: two private residential buildings and power lines in the village of Vyazovoe were damaged due to shelling

The Ukrainian Armed Forces again shelled several settlements in the Belgorod region. As a result, there were no casualties; a total of seven apartment buildings, an administrative building and five cars were damaged, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram-channel.

The main damage was broken windows, but a fire broke out in one of the houses. Separately, the governor spoke about the shelling in the village of Vyazovoe, Krasnoyaruzhsky district. Damage to the facades and roofs of private residential buildings was recorded there. In addition, a fragment from a shell hit an outbuilding, and there was also damage to the power line.

“Operational and emergency services are working on the spot. The door-to-door inspection of the territory continues,” Gladkov concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on Saturday, April 6, air defense systems on duty shot down ten shells of the Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) over the Belgorod region.