Two prisoners from Picassent prison, in Valencia, They have escaped from the penitentiary center while the Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid match that was played this Saturday was taking place.

As the newspaper says The Provincesthe two prisoners are inmates of module 2, that is, one of the facilities that houses prisoners who are already sentenced with a final sentence. Even so, these are not especially dangerous inmates.

Apparently, to execute their plan, both would have taken advantage of the usual commotion that occurs in important soccer matches, where it is common that inmates knock on the doors of their cells while listening to the broadcast of the event.

It was at that moment that the two apparently managed to saw the bars of their window and then They were taken down using knotted sheets. After that, they arrived at a large door through which vehicles enter. Somehow, they managed to force it and get outside.

For now, their identities and the criminal history that has led them to be in prison are unknown. Besides, His escape occurred after 9 p.m.since in the count that was made at that time both were still in jail. It was the Civil Guard that finally detected the escape of the prisoner couple.

As the aforementioned newspaper highlights, despite these facts, the truth is that Prison escapes are not common due to the difficulty involved in committing them. The most common thing is that prisoners try to escape when they are the protagonists of a transfer, for example, to a hospital.