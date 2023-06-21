Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko take on the legacy of Carla Fracci as testimonials of the Italian Foundation for Arthritis Research

Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko, principal dancers of the Teatro alla Scala, are the new ones testimonial of FIRA Onlus, Italian Foundation for Arthritis Research) non-profit organization, which supports independent scientific research for the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatological diseases, which are over 150 – including osteoarthritis, arthritis, fibromyalgia, lupus, ankylosing spondylitis, scleroderma, connective tissue diseases – and affect over 7 million Italians, from children, even with rare diseases, to the elderly. The two dancers take up the baton of Carla Fracci, who has supported the Foundation for 12 years. Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko met her and were able to collaborate with her in the famous Masterclass for the preparation of Giselle as her protagonists, performed before her disappearance in January 2021.

We are very pleased that after the important collaboration with Carla Fracci, whom we all remember in FIRA with gratitude and affection, we can now have two young excellences of the dance world by our side, capable of speaking to a vast audience thanks to their art underlines the Professor Carlomaurizio Montecucco, President of FIRA and Full Professor of Rheumatology at the University of Pavia at the San Matteo Polyclinic. We are truly honored to be able to follow in the footsteps of a true teacher and dance icon even outside of our commitment to the theater, giving support to an authoritative Foundation that performs a vital task for all of us. Indeed, as dancers we know well how beautiful it is to move freely and feel good about your body and how complex and fragile this actually is. We are happy to be able to help draw attention to the importance of supporting scientific research and scientists who work every day to improve the quality of life for all of us comment Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko, a couple both on stage and in life , which the public will soon be able to admire in the roles of Romeo and Juliet at the Teatro alla Scala (June 27 and 30).