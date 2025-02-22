The primitive raffle held this Saturday has left Two housing second category (5 hits + complementary), which have won a prize of 102,557.03 euros each.

The two graceful tickets have been validated in administration No. 11 of MELENARA-TELDE (Las Palmas) and in No. 326 of Madrid capitalreports lotteries and bets of the state.

Also, in the third category (5 hits), others 132 Underbeans They have won a prize of 2,848.81 euros each.

On this occasion there have been no first -class successful (6 hits) or special category (6 hits + reimbursement), so The boat is increased That the next raffle will be put into play.

In this way, a single first -category with special category could win on Monday a prize of 5.3 million euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Saturday has promoted to a total of 10,487,537 euros.