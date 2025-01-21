Two press chiefs of the Prosecutor’s Office place the leak of Miguel Ángel Rodríguez three hours before what Ayuso’s chief of staff declared

The two witnesses who have appeared in the Supreme Court have questioned Miguel Ángel Rodríguez’s version of when he began to leak information about the tax fraud case of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner and his negotiations with the Prosecutor’s Office. The press officers of the Attorney General’s Office and the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office, before Judge Ángel Hurtado, explained that around seven in the afternoon on March 13, they received calls from journalists who explained that Ayuso’s chief of staff was spreading a false version of those conversations, leaking an email from the prosecutor in the case. In his testimony, Rodríguez assured that he did not do that until after ten at night, when El Mundo had published a version similar to the one he was spreading and to refute La Sexta.

The two communications managers from both prosecutors have stated, as witnesses, that they never had access to the emails of Alberto González Amador’s lawyer whose leak is being investigated. Mar Hedo, communications director of the Attorney General’s Office, explained that she prepared the note that was finally issued and that led to the opening of the case, and that she delivered it to the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office for publication.

Hedo, according to sources in the case, has explained that already on the morning of March 12, shortly after elDiario.es exclusively revealed the complaint of tax fraud against González Amador, he received a call from a journalist from El País asking about possible negotiations between the businessman and the Prosecutor’s Office to recognize his crimes and avoid jail. She has claimed to be unaware of that information.

Subsequently, both press officers from both Prosecutor’s Offices have told the judge that on the afternoon of March 13, much earlier than Miguel Ángel Rodríguez acknowledges, they received calls from journalists warning that Ayuso’s chief of staff was leaking information about those negotiations: an email from prosecutor Julián Salto and the hoax that a possible friendly agreement was being stopped “from above.” Iñigo Corral, press officer of the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office, explained that shortly before eight-thirty in the afternoon he had already sent this information to the chief prosecutor, Almudena Lastra.

The version of these two workers from the Prosecutor’s Office clashes with what Rodríguez stated bluntly before the judge and before the press: that Alberto González sent him that information on the morning of March 12 but that he did nothing with it or disseminated it. until after ten o’clock at night on March 13, when both El Mundo and La Sexta had already published and qualified those conversations between the businessman and the Prosecutor’s Office. “First he publishes El Mundo, then he replies La Sexta, then he sends the specific email to the journalists,” Rodríguez said before the judge, omitting according to these testimonies to explain, forced to tell the truth, that he actually released that information among some journalists hours before and before any media had published it.

The judge rejects charging the press chief

These same sources reveal to elDiario.es that the lawyer of Alberto González Amador, partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has asked Judge Hurtado to charge the press chief of the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office and to dump the contents of his mobile phone, something which the magistrate rejected at the end of Hedo’s appearance, who also explained that he changed his telephone number after last summer.

In their statement, both Hedo and Corral have explained that neither of them had access to the emails whose leak the Supreme Court is investigating: the email from February 2024 in which Carlos Neira, Alberto González Amador’s lawyer, acknowledged the tax fraud of 350,000 from his client in exchange for a nominal prison sentence and a fine. Hedo prepared the press release that he later sent to Corral for publication.

She has also explained that the first news she had about the case was on the afternoon of March 6, when a journalist from elDiario.es contacted her to ask if there was any open case in the Prosecutor’s Office regarding a company called “Maxwell Cremona ” and a businessman named “Alberto González” for a matter “related” to the Community of Madrid. The next morning, after verifying that the data matched the Madrid president’s partner, he asked the attorney general: at first he didn’t know anything but throughout the day he confirmed to the press officer that he had been reported for 48 hours. before.