SEOUL — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his predecessor, Moon Jae-in, adore dogs. Still, they couldn’t agree on how to care for two dogs gifted to their country by North Korea.

The animals, now orphaned, ended up at a zoo this month.

The feud between the two goes beyond the fate of a pair of white pungsans, a breed of dog endemic to North Korea. The dogs, named Songgang and Gomi, are the latest victims of an internal battle between two leaders. whose opposing views have come to symbolize South Korea’s history of political stalemate.

Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, gave Moon the dogs in 2018, when Moon visited Pyongyang for summit talks during a rare period of rapprochement. Last month, Moon gave up the dogs, saying the Yoon government did not want them to remain with him. Yoon’s office denied the claim, saying talks were underway to determine how to care for the dogs and who should pay for them, since they were technically the property of the South Korean government.

The dogs found a new home at a municipal zool in the southern city of Gwangju. But the dispute goes beyond what appears to be a minor financial spat over a couple of dogs. The brawl is an example of the ways political disagreements often turn into public spectacles in South Korea.

In a recurring pattern, a new administration has often sought to enhance its reputation by tarnishing its predecessor’s legacy, entraping former officials with criminal investigations and other scandals after they left office.

Of the four former Presidents who have ruled the country in the last 20 years, one, Roh Moo-hyun, committed suicide while being investigated for possible corruption. Two—Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye—ended up in jail for corruption. All were investigated after leaving office and being targeted by political enemies who seized power.

Yoon has vowed to investigate what he said were wrongdoing by the Moon administration. Moon and her liberal opposition, the Democratic Party, have accused Yoon of seeking “political revenge” to distract voters from low approval ratings. What sets the incident apart from past fights is that the two had been trusted allies in going after Lee and Park and sending them to prison.

In the meantime, the dogs were recently exhibited to journalists and citizens at the zoo. “Gomi and Songgang are a symbol of peace and reconciliation between South and North Korea,” said Gwangju Mayor Kang Gijung. “We will raise them well, as we cultivate a seed for peace.”

By: Choe Sang-hun