Chamber IV of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation rejected two complaint resources of two shareholders of the construction company Gotti SA, what they pretended to be prescribed the crimes that are charged with money laundering in the trial known as Vialidad.

With that resolution of appeal, the defendants will continue to be tried together with Vice President Cristina Kirchner and businessman Lázaro Báez, who this Wednesday was convicted of money laundering in the trial for the Ruta del Dinero K.

The Roads cause investigates the diversion of funds from that body to the benefit of state contracting companies in the works – in many cases unfinished – in the province of Santa Cruz. Executives of firms linked to Báez -like Gotti herself or her flagship Austral Construcciones- are tried together with the businessman, the vice president and also the former Minister of Planning, Julio De Vido.

Cassation resolved the rejection in a split vote, with judges Mariano Borinsky, president of Chamber IV, and Javier Carbajo in favor and dissent of Judge Angela Ledesma. They denied the complaint and recalled that “in order to compute the prescription, the most serious qualification imputed by the prosecution, in this case, the prosecutor must be taken into account.”

A) Yes, Sergio Gotti and Graciela Ancarani, shareholders of Gotti SA, will continue to be charged in the trial that is far from having a verdict date.

File 5048/2016, known as Vialidad, was brought to trial by Julián Ercolini and is being carried out by judges Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu, Jorge Gorini and Andrés Basso, of the Federal Oral Court No. 2. It is estimated that this process could be defined in the middle of next year.

