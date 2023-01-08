Hirving Lozano’s performance within Napoli has been irregular, the Mexican began his time in Serie A with great enthusiasm, however, between injuries and absences from the game, the incidence of the former PSV within the Italian team has decreased with the passage of time. time, being even today a substitute piece in the team, although, always with playing minutes.
Lozano has a year and a half contract ahead of him with Napoli and at the moment neither party has the desire to renew, which is why it has been speculated that the Italian team is already considering selling the Mexican for the summer market. However, this movement could be accelerated and materialized this winter, since ‘Chucky’ has a couple of suitors on the table, two teams that are fighting for the Premier League.
The international press affirms that Lozano is on the list of both Arsenal, the leader of English football, and Newcastle, a revelation team in the Premier League that today is in third place in the table. Ekrem Konur, a market specialist, has been in charge of refuting this information, however, he also points out that in both cases, Hirving is a plan ‘B’ and both clubs could only move for his transfer if they cannot sign a contract. their primary market targets, in the case of Arsenal it is Ukrainian Mudryk, while in the trench of the magpies it is still unknown.
