The market has less than 10 days to go with the doors open. In other words, this implies that the clubs enter the stage known as the “panic transfers”, a period where the clubs sign players who perhaps were not in their initial plans or pay prices above what is allowed in order to complete their squads. in the best possible way and thus fully compete to achieve their sporting goals.
Two clubs with urgency are Liverpool and Manchester United. Both have started their movement within the market with great prominence and at this moment they are at a complex point, since both Ten Hag and Klopp are waiting for a key signing in the assembly of their templates, it is about the signing of a medium of contention, since all the options that they have explored have failed and time is running out, for which they have set their sights on discarding Bayern Munich.
Ryan Gravenberch arrived at the Bundesliga champion last summer as one of the great jewels of the midfield and with the passing of the days his shine fades. He has Kimmich, Goretzka and now also the newcomer Laimer ahead of him, for which reason his minutes on the field with Tuchel are scarce, this weekend he will make the decision to leave or continue in Munich and the two giants of the Premier League They are waiting for your decision to present their offers.
