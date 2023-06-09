Ajax has experienced one of the worst campaigns in the club’s modern history, not only have they not won anything, but they were also left out of the next Champions League, something that is not very common within the ‘Sons of the Gods’ group ‘. Thus, the Netherlands team will have a very significant budget reduction and in order to bear the expenses that arise along the way, the Dutch club will have to sell several players to have the necessary capital.
One of the players for sale is Edson Álvarez. The player of the Mexican national team together with the club agreed to leave him this summer market since it is the best for both parties. That being the case, Ajax is in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund to finalize the sale of ‘Machín’ and although the sensations are good, nothing is certain within the market, for which reason Álvarez keeps two more options alive that he has inside of the Premier League.
From England they report that Brentford and West Ham United will move their chips for Edson if the move with Dortmund fails. The former want to strengthen the squad and fight for a place in Europe, this year they were close to achieving it and they are looking for revenge the following year. For their part, the case of the Hammers is simpler, they will inevitably lose Declan Rice in this market and see the figure of the Mexican as a natural replacement for the Englishman.
