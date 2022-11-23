Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has officially informed the country’s parliament that two NATO radars will be deployed on the territory of the state. This was reported on November 23 by the agency agepres.

Iohannis said that one of the radars was provided by Spain – TPS-43. It will be installed and integrated into the air and missile defense system (air defense and missile defense) of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATINADS) in Romania. In turn, the US Marine Corps intends to deploy the TPS-80 radar in the country, near the border with Ukraine.

To establish the optimal locations for the placement of equipment, Spanish and American specialists conducted reconnaissance of the area, having previously coordinated this with the Romanian military authorities. Radars will allow detecting air targets in the east of Ukraine, as well as in the central and western parts of the Black Sea basin.

On October 26, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the closer American troops are to Russia’s borders, the greater the danger to the Russian Federation. Thus, he commented on the information about the deployment of a US division in Romania, indicating that this decision “does not lead to strengthening predictability and stability in our region.”

At the same time, Al Mayadeen columnist Ahmad Haj Ali expressed the opinion that the deployment of the 101st Airborne Division of the US Land Forces “Screaming Eagles” in Romania could indicate the beginning of a global conflict and a third world war. In his opinion, the third world war has already begun. Haj Ali stressed that now it does not matter who first started the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On October 23, the Russian State Duma accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of pushing “their Western puppeteers” to a third world war. On the same day, readers of the British newspaper The Sun criticized the Ukrainian leader after he called on NATO to launch “preemptive” strikes on Russia to prevent Moscow from using nuclear weapons.

On October 20, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that NATO was approaching a clash with Russia, continuing to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

